HP Congress ‘mulls taking back 2022 rebels’

The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, which recently faced a major rebellion, is mulling to take back its cadres who had switched sides ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, party leaders privy to the development said. However, the leaders who were the official nominees of the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections and rebellion are reportedly averse to the entry of rebels (HT File)

In February this year, six Congress legislators (now disqualified) had voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha election for the lone vacant seat in Himachal Pradesh.

After the cross-voting, Mahajan had secured equal number of votes as Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and then emerged victorious in the draw of lots. The events had triggered a political crisis in the state. The six MLAs were later disqualified for defying the party whip by not voting on the financial bill in the budget session. The six former legislators have since joined the BJP and named as the BJP candidate from their respective seats that will go to polls on June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Weakened by the exit of the six leaders, the party is mulling the fate of the rebels from 2022.

The Congress’ disciplinary committee, headed by former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, will decide on the fate of rebels keen on returning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders confirmed that several members were keen on returning to the grand old party.

Recently, former legislator Jagjivan Pal, former Congress district president Budhi Singh and Parasram from the Anni assembly segment returned to the party fold.

“We have received few applications from the leaders who rebelled against the official candidate in the 2022 assembly elections. The cases of rebels will be decided entirely on merit and demerit,” said Viplove Thakur, and added the disciplinary committee would meet shortly.

“The disciplinary committee has also received applications from the different block units requesting to reconsider the entry of rebels,” she added.

However, the leaders who were the official nominees of the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections and rebellion are reportedly averse to the entry of rebels. The Congress suffered losses due to the rebellion in 2022 on at least six seats.

During the assembly elections in the Shimla parliamentary segment, the Congress had to face defeat due to rebellion in three constituencies, Paonta Sahib, Chaupal and Pachchad. Manish Thakur from Paonta Sahib, Ganguram Musafir from Pachhad and former MLA from Chaupal Subhash Manglet rebelled against the party and contested the elections against the party’s official nominees.

Chuapal was the only seat in the Shimla district which the Congress lost. Gangu Ram’s entry in the fray led to an easy victory of BJP’s Reena Kashyap in Pacchad.

Manish Thakur rebelled against the party candidate Karnesh Jung and contested elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. As a result, BJP’s Sukhram Chaudhary won due to division of votes.