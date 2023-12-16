close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP doubles insurance premium on apples

HP doubles insurance premium on apples

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 16, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi added that the amount has also been hiked for mango, from ₹620 to ₹720

Himachal government has raised the premium for apple plants under the crop insurance scheme from 800 per tree to 1,500, horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday.

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi (HT File)
Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi (HT File)

He added that the amount has also been hiked for mango, from 620 to 720. The compensation being provided to the farmers will stay the same.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The minister said that the ambit of crop insurance has been expanded to include various fruits, such as citrus fruits, peach, plum, litchi, guava and pomegranate. Negi emphasised that discussions with insurance companies led to the adjustment of insurance amounts to better reflect value of the crops.

Negi added that 36 blocks for apples, 65 for mangoes, 29 for plums, 16 for peaches and 58 for citrus fruits have been earmarked for crop insurance across the state. Additionally, new entrants like pomegranate, litchi, and guava have been allotted 21, 38 and 22 blocks, respectively.

Responding to a question, Negi expressed concern over misinformation by Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagar Prakash Nadda regarding relief funds from the Centre. He asserted that the state government estimated a loss of 10,000 crore from recent disasters and expected at least 1,700 crore in relief from the Centre. However, the actual allocation was at 633 crore.

Negi claimed that the BJP was impeding the state government’s progress, and cited discrepancies in cess payments, alleging that the BJP was obstructing initiatives in Himachal despite similar impositions in Uttarakhand.

Negi urged farmers in the state to embrace crop insurance, emphasising the support available from the horticulture department in case of any issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out