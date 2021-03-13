HP governor receives first jab, 88 more virus cases logged

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya was administered the first dose of the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Friday.

The governor asked the people of the state to take the vaccine and follow all health protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation to curb the spread of the virus. He also thanked the state government, Covid-19 warriors, and health workers to contribute to the fight against the virus. He also thanked doctors, nurses and health workers at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Hospital after being inoculated.

Meanwhile, Himachal recorded 88 new cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 59,527 while no fatality was reported.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Sirmaur, 15 in Una, 14 in Shimla, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kangra, nine in Hamirpur, six in Bilaspur, five in Kullu.

Active cases have climbed to 706 while recoveries reached 57,818 after 44 people recuperated.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,558 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,304, and Kangra with 8,708 cases. Solan has 6,900 cases, Kullu 4,473, Sirmaur 3,691, Hamirpur 3,099, Una 3,147, Bilaspur 3,019, Chamba 2,983, Kinnaur 1,387, and Lahaul-Spiti has 1,258 cases. A total of 11,49,732 tests have been conducted so far.