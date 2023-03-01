HP govt aims to strengthen education system in next 10 years: CM

The state government aims to transform the education system of Himachal Pradesh in the next 10 years, provisions to strengthen which have been made in the budget 2023-24 that will be presented in March, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitating his teacher Savitri Devi at his alma mater Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Chhota Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Providing quality education to students is the top priority of the state government and efforts would be made to bring Himachal into the category of modern states with a special focus on education in the budget, the chief minister said while presiding over a function of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Chhota Shimla, his alma mater.

The government will introduce new courses and provide modern education so that students take up subjects according to their interests, he said.Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in the state to provide modern facilities to students. Going down memory lane, he said that at the age of 17, he contested the class representative election in Sanjauli College, and now he has got the opportunity to serve as the chief minister of the state.

He also announced a grant of ₹50 lakh to Chhota Shimla school for upgrading it into a smart school and added that changes will be implemented within two months. He announced ₹2 lakh for students who presented the cultural programme as well.

ADB to provide ₹1,311 crore to boost tourism infra: Sukhu

To strengthen the tourism infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed in-principle to provide ₹1,311.20 crore under first phase of the proposed infrastructure development investment programme, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The state government has been laying special emphasis on making Himachal the ‘best tourist destination’ in India by developing unexplored tourist places in a phased manner.

The chief minister said this would help in the sustainable development of the tourism sector, which has been one of the priorities of government’s flagship schemes.

The project’s components to be covered under the first phase are beautification of Palampur, a convention centre at Dharamshala, a thematic-cum-green park at Pragpur, and wellness centres at Dharamshala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali besides a high-end fountain tourist facility at Dharamshala.

Wayside amenities on Mandi-Kullu national highway, rafting-cum-water park complex at Nadaun, and water sports facilities at the Pong Dam would also be developed, he said.

Sukhu said adventure, religion, rural, health, religious and weekend tourism would be promoted in a big way in the coming future.