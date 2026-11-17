The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday paid tribute to four-term Rampur MLA Nand Lal, a former ITBP commando who was twice awarded the President’s Police Medal, and former tourism minister Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, who served in the Gorkha Regiment and the Royal Bhutan Army. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on the first day of the assembly session. (HT Photo)

On the first day of the six-day winter session in Dharamshala, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu moved a condolence motion in the House over the demise of Nand Lal, who died on November 3, and Mankotia, who passed away on September 29.

Moving the motion, Sukhu said Nand Lal had been elected from the Rampur assembly constituency for four consecutive terms. Before entering politics, he served the nation as a member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Sukhu also recalled the military career of Mankotia, who graduated from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and served for a long period with the Gorkha Regiment. He also served in the Royal Bhutan Army.

Speaking on the condolence motion, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the two leaders had distinct personalities. He said Mankotia was known for fearlessly raising his voice against corruption and wrongdoing and would be remembered for both his service in the Army and his contributions as an elected representative. Several other MLAs, including ministers, also expressed grief and paid tribute to the two leaders.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the House until Tuesday following the obituary references.

Earlier, Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome from local Congress leaders and party workers at Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Chowk.

The leaders hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB arrears case, calling it a major victory for the state and its people.

Will bring white paper on corruption during previous BJP govt: CM

The chief minister on Monday said that the Congress government would bring out a ‘white paper’ on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government’s tenure.

Sukhu, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the winter session, said, “We have decided in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to bring out a white paper on corruption during the previous BJP government’s tenure. An eight-member committee has been constituted under the leadership of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, with Harshvardhan Chauhan, Rajesh Dharmani and Vikramaditya Singh among its members.”

Sukhu alleged that during the BJP government’s tenure, 5,000 bighas of land in Nalagarh and Baddi were allotted on a 99-year lease for just ₹1 crore, without registration, in the name of the customised package scheme. “There are several such cases involving corruption worth thousands of crores of rupees. Once the report is received, we will expose the BJP’s corruption before the people’s court,” the chief minister said.