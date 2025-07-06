HP pollution board’s permit policy delaying highway works: Nadda

Union minister JP Nadda on Saturday raised concern over a circular issued by the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board that requires the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to obtain annual permits, just like industrial units, resulting in “unnecessary procedural delays”. Nadda, who was in Bilaspur for a review meeting, said while addressing mediapersons that he would speak to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for an exemption. Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda chairs a meeting to review the progress of highway works, in Bilaspur on Saturday. (ANI)

Nadda also pointed out that some critical projects are stalled due to pending approvals. The Sumdo-Kaza road project is awaiting forest clearance from the state government, while the Birhu to Lathiyani road project is facing delays due to pending land acquisition compensation and tree-felling permissions, he highlighted while urging the state government to resolve these issues on priority.

According to Nadda, 25 national highway projects, covering a total length of 2,592 km, are being developed in Himachal Pradesh and these works are expected to be completed by 2028. Out of the 2,592 km, the work on 785 km would be executed by the NHAI, 1,238 km by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and 569 km by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The roads and projects would mostly be completed by 2026 and all works would be completed by 2028, said Nadda.

These infrastructure projects would boost economic activities and tourism, he said. Among the road projects are Parwanoo-Shimla highway (costing ₹7,667 crore) to be completed by April 2027, the Kiratpur-Manali highway worth ₹9,452 crore that involves 28 tunnels totaling 41 km, Nerchowk to Pandoh stretch to be completed by March 2026 and Shimla-Mataur highway ( ₹1,208 crore). Detailed project reports are being prepared for the Shimla-Shalaghat and Bilaspur-Hamirpur roads with the latter’s DPR initiated in October 2022.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway, a ₹1,088-crore project, includes 13 tunnels over 10 km.The Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh stretch ( ₹1,092 crore) is slated for completion by 2026. The Paraur to Paddar road is expected to be completed by 2026, and the Punjab border to Mandi stretch by 2028.

Regarding compensation and dredging, Nadda said the Centre remained open to dialogue and resolution, but the state must take the lead.

Dismissing the claims that the Union government had not supported Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said , “We have already given ₹1,700 crore as disaster assistance. ₹1,000 crore has been spent. But the state has only used 21% of the Ayushman Bharat health budget and 24% of the health support funds.”

Nadda said, “An attempt is being made to create an environment in Himachal Pradesh that the central government is not paying attention to Himachal, but the fault lies with the state government which is unable to spend the money received from the centre.”

He said the chief minister had met him on May 25. He had requested for money from the JICA following which the Centre approved ₹1,138 crore on June 30. Out of this, ₹1,024 crore has been given as grant in aid to the state government while the remaining amount has been made available on cheap loan. Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ₹1,736 crore under the SDRF, ₹1,071 crore under the NDRF and ₹339 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund in three years to the state to deal with natural disasters. Recently, the home minister gave ₹2,006 crore under Post Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Fund (PDRRF), he pointed out.