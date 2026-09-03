Founder who paid ₹58 crore tax shares pic of garbage in Gurugram: ‘This is what our taxes fund’

“I don't mind paying taxes but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure!” the Mumbai-based founder and angel investor wrote.

Doctor-turned-entrepreneur Aniruddha Malpani has revealed that he paid ₹58 crore as tax in the last financial year, sparking some stunned reactions on social media. Dr Malpani’s revelation came in an X post where he reflected on the gap between what he pays as tax and what he gets as return in terms of civic infrastructure.

Alongside this text, he posted a screenshot of his tax payment record for the Financial Year 2025–26. The amount shown in the screenshot was ₹58,08,78,000, which is approximately ₹58 crore, 8 lakh and 78 thousand.

₹ 58 crore tax sparks amazement The amount led to some amazed reactions on X.

“No offense but if I were you, I'd have relocated to Monaco or Hong Kong asap and helped the future generation of Indians from there in any which way I could. All this goes in the pockets of babus who get fat and even more arrogant,” one X user wrote.

To this, Dr Malpani replied saying that he is happy to pay taxes as an Indian citizen.

“I earned this money in India so I am quite happy to pay it back to the government as taxes. All I am asking for is they deliver value for the money which they collect from me. Is that asking too much?” the doctor-turned-investor wrote.

On social media, Dr Malpani often highlights civic issues in India. Shortly after posting about his tax filing, for example, he re-posted a picture of a garbage and broken roads in Gurugram’s post Sector 23 and wrote: “This is what our taxes fund!”