Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announces ‘dharnas’ outside Punjab ministers’ residences from Sep 14

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Wednesday said it will stage ‘dharnas’ outside the residences of Punjab ministers and leaders from September 14 to press for a charter of demands, including farm debt waiver and procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP). Farmers are already protesting near the Chandigarh-Mohali border to press the government for their pending demands, including legal guarantees for MSP and loan waivers. (PTI)

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Morcha held here under the chairmanship of farmer leaders Jaswinder Singh Longowal and Baldev Singh Zira.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Morcha leaders said the agitation would be intensified if the Punjab government failed to resolve their demands.

They said a meeting would be convened on September 16 to review the situation and take a decision on intensifying their agitation if the demands remained unfulfilled.

On this occasion, several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, Onkar Singh and Manjit Singh Rai, were also present.

Among its key demands, the KMM leaders sought government procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potato at MSP, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell these crops below remunerative prices.

They also demanded a complete waiver of the debt of farmers and workers.

Families of farmers and workers who died by suicide should be provided adequate compensation and a government job to one member, they said.

On the flood, groundwater and pollution crisis, the Morcha leaders demanded an effective policy to address recurring floods, depletion of groundwater and rising air and water pollution in Punjab.

The KMM leaders sought resolutions in the Punjab Assembly rejecting the Seed Bill 2025, the central government’s legislation relating to replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025.

The farmers’ body further sought a resolution in the state Assembly demanding cancellation of the India-US trade agreement.

It also demanded cancellation of cases registered by police and railway authorities during farmers’ and workers’ agitations, as well as cases related to stubble burning.

The farmer leaders also opposed the land-pooling policy and demanded that forcible acquisition of farmers’ land for the Bharatmala project be stopped.

The Morcha also raised concern over the alleged shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers in the state and asked the Punjab government to take up the matter with the Centre to ensure adequate supplies.

They said sit-ins will be held outside the residences of ministers and leaders in different regions of Punjab from September 14.