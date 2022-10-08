HPCC chief Pratibha Singh extends support to agitating doctors

State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Friday expressed concern over the doctors’ strike in the state and hit out at the state government for ignoring their demands.

In a statement issued here, the Congress president said that the health services are already in bad shape due to the neglect of the state government.

“In such a situation, the people are facing a lot of problems due to the pen-down strike of doctors, which is a matter of great concern,” she said, alleging that the government was busy with its election rallies.

Singh has urged the chief minister to immediately talk to the doctors. She said that the demands of the doctors were completely justified. She urged the doctors to fulfil their duty with dedication keeping in view the problems of the people and said if voted to power, Congress would fulfil all their demands.

The Congress president said that the doctors had met the government several times and submitted memorandums to the chief minister and other authorities regarding their demands.

“However, the state government has been continuously ignoring their demands and problems, which reflect the insensitivity of the government towards the doctors, which was very unfortunate,” she said. The doctors in the state have gone on strike demanding an increase in the academic allowance.