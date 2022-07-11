HP sees 71 fresh Covid cases, one death
Shimla Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus tally climbed to 2,87,535 on Sunday with 71 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 4,124 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.
The fresh cases came out of 655 samples that were tested, they said. The latest death was reported from Kangra district, according to the officials. There are 1,139 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,101 on Saturday, the officials said.
Thirty-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,82,253, they said.
Himachal Pradesh reported 189, 191 and 179 coronavirus cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.
88 more cases in J&K, 1 fatality
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 88 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,56,041, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,759, officials here said.
Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 53 from the Kashmir division, they said.
There are 756 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,50,527, the officials said.
-
Bodies of two minor girls recovered from river in Poonch
Bodies of two minor girls who had drowned along with a boy in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were recovered on Sunday, officials said. The trio drowned while taking a bath in Mendhar river near Dhaki Bridge on Saturday. The bodies of duo were recovered from Chajjala area after 15 hours of going missing in the river, they said. Azhar (9) was rescued by army on Saturday.
-
UAPA: 4 residential properties, 3 vehicles seized in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses and seizure of three vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities. In different orders, the police headquarters accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities, a police spokesman said.
-
Thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir valley amid drizzle
Peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations were held across Kashmir on Sunday. The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees offered prayers in the morning amid a slight drizzle that brought down the mercury. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also offered Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.
-
Kejriwal, Mann to lead Tiranga Yatra in Palampur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh this week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by his party's state unit in Palampur in the run up to the assembly polls in the hill state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also visit the state to join Kejriwal in the event scheduled to be held in the assembly constituency on Tuesday, the party said on Sunday.
-
Man held with pistol, ₹2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider
Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon. As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV.
