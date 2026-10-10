HPSHIVA project: Negi orders completion of all activities in 3,000 hectares by February

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday held a review meeting of the HP SHIVA Project with the officers of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts. Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the HP SHIVA Project is being implemented in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. A total of 331 clusters have been finalised for the 3,000-hectare area, benefiting around 10,646 farmer families. (HT File)

During the meeting, the minister was apprised that a target of developing 3,000 hectares of land has been set under the first phase of the project. So far, around 2,700 hectares have been developed and plantation work has been completed on 1,900 hectares. Plantation on the remaining area is expected to be completed by January-February 2027. Plum and persimmon are among the major winter-season fruit crops to be planted in these areas.

A total of 331 clusters have been finalised for the 3,000-hectare area, benefiting around 10,646 farmer families.

The minister was also informed that survey work for the second phase of the project is underway. Around 2,500 hectares of land have been identified, while surveys are in progress on 2,153 hectares. Detailed project reports (DPRs) for around 1,500 hectares have been prepared and sent to the ADB for technical approval. Following the receipt of approval, the tendering process is expected to begin in the last week of October.

Negi directed officials to ensure that only high-quality plants are procured for the project. He said that the plants of substandard quality would not be accepted. The meeting also reviewed the progress of solar fencing, land preparation, drip irrigation, lift irrigation schemes and other construction and infrastructure works.

Negi directed field officials and the project management unit to complete all project activities within the stipulated time. He stressed that all clusters under the 3,000-hectare target must be fully developed and handed over to the farmers. Negi directed officers to complete all activities under the first phase by February 28, 2027.