HRIDC to study feasibility of Eastern orbital rail corridor project

The Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) will conduct a feasibility study of the proposed 135-kilometre-long Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC) project. It is estimated that 90 kilometre of the corridor will fall within Uttar Pradesh and the remaining 45 kilometre in Haryana.

The EORC will run parallel to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), connecting Palwal in Haryana to Sonepat through Ghaziabad, Noida, and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The HRIDC board of directors held a meeting here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief secretary, TVSN Prasad, who is also the chairman of the HRIDC.

Managing director (MD) Rajesh Agarwal said that feasibility studies are ongoing for the construction of a new rail line between Narwana and Uklana (27 km) and a new chord line at Kurukshetra (10 km). He said the railway board has sanctioned the final location survey for Karnal-Yamunanagar new rail line.

Agarwal said the railway board has approved the final location survey for the Farukhnagar-Jhajjar new line, which aims to improve rail connectivity between the IGI Airport Delhi and Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

He said that HRIDC is conducting a feasibility study to elevate the Kaithal railway track, including the Kaithal railway station, to eliminate already planned three-level crossings.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-public works, building and roads) Anurag Agarwal, executive director (railway board, New Delhi) Rajesh Kumar Garg and chief engineer (railway board, New Delhi) Rajeev Ranjan Raju were among others present in the meeting.