Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
HRTC suspends night bus services to some Punjab cities, Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 10, 2025 08:02 AM IST

According to the data, around 25 Himachal buses ply on these routes. The buses en route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra have been called back.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Friday suspended night bus services to Pathankot, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Jammu, said officials.

The move comes amid attacks in these areas as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate. (HT File)
The move comes amid attacks in these areas as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

HRTC managing director (MD) Nipun Jindal said, “The decision has been taken for the safety of passengers in view of the current situation in these areas. Passengers will be informed soon about resumption of services.”

