Hry CM reviews 100 days performance of govt

Asking officers to focus on people centric governance, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Thursday emphasised the importance of implementing the Citizens Charter in their respective departments. The Citizens Charter represented the commitment of an organisation towards standard, quality and time frame of service delivery, grievance redress mechanism, transparency and accountability. Saini said that during the first 100 days of the state government, several significant steps have been taken for the development of agriculture, education, and health sectors. (HT File)

Saini who reviewed the achievements of the state government over the past 100 days, was presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries.

The chief minister instructed administrative secretaries to conduct surprise inspections to ensure there are no delays in work disposal. He said that pending cases requiring personal hearings should be resolved at the earliest and asked for detailed action plan, outlining short, medium and long-term goals for departments.

The CM said that the demand for works or applications received through Jan Samvad should be treated with utmost importance and timely solutions must be provided. Saini said that during the first 100 days of the state government, several significant steps have been taken for the development of agriculture, education, and health sectors.

An official spokesperson said the state government had increased the commission of arhtiyas from ₹46 per quintal to ₹55 per quintal. As a result, over ₹309 crore has been released to the arhtiyas so far.

Th chief minister announced that under state government’s Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, elderly individuals from underprivileged families will be taken on a pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj at government expense.

As per the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, eligible elderly citizens aged 60 and above are being sent to Ayodhya, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shirdi Sai Tirtha. The scope of the scheme has been expanded to include Mahakumbh Tirtha in Prayagraj.