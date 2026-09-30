HT interview: ‘No crime scene, no victim -- Just a fake online post triggered violent protest’

The Lovely Professional University (LPU) management has appointed Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, executive dean and head of student welfare, as the official spokesperson to address the media. He spoke to the Hindustan Times regarding various concerns that triggered the recent student protest. Edited excerpts: Sorabh Lakhanpal, executive dean and head of student welfare. (HT Photo)

What sparked the widespread student unrest and violent protest?

Protests erupted among students following a fake Reddit message circulated at midnight on September 26, which claimed a female student had been raped on campus. As the message was fabricated, students could not provide the victim’s name or a specific crime scene location. The police are investigating it.

I was at the spot on Sunday midnight, trying to convince the students to allow the investigation protocols to proceed. Meanwhile, nearly 100 masked outsiders armed with iron rods and sharp weapons breached the university and began causing a ruckus. Seeing this, a few students joined them, vandalising the campus and looting the commercial complex. Recognising the danger, we secured the girls’ hostels.

Did LPU fail to handle the protest effectively?

The university administration has put its best foot forward to look into the alleged message and has started an investigation. We want a free and unbiased investigation to determine whether it was a spontaneous reaction by the students or the work of outsiders.

Was this violence coordinated and organised?

The university has never denied this possibility, especially as the second wave of violence broke out exactly after several hours. The Punjab Police are conducting an investigation and we will coordinate fully with them.

Students accused the LPU management of covering up suicide cases on campus. What is the varsity’s response?

These allegations are completely baseless. Whenever such an incident occurs on campus, we follow established standard operating procedures (SOPs). This includes immediately rushing the victim to the hospital by ambulance, notifying both the police and the parents, and arranging for the transport of the body.

What efforts are being made to bridge the gap between students and the management?

In response to recent incidents, we are taking proactive measures to support our students and address their concerns. We are sending mentors to encourage students to share their grievances through the university management system, which we then discuss directly with senior leadership. Also, we are establishing a student representative body, re-evaluating our SOPs for handling grievances, and committing to an ongoing, continuous dialogue with the student community.

Were there any failures on the part of the local administration in controlling the situation?

The university believed there was a lapse on the part of the district administration, as the violence that happened on the second day could have been averted.