Old dispute turns fatal as vehicle allegedly runs over man in Malihabad

A 55-year-old man died and two others, including a seven-year-old girl, were injured after a vehicle allegedly ploughed into people during an altercation in Malihabad’s Kasmandi Kalan late on Monday night, with police on Tuesday registering a murder case based on allegations that the vehicle was deliberately used to kill the man over an old dispute. Police registered a murder case based on allegations that the vehicle was deliberately used to kill the man. (For Representation)

In the afternoon, kins of the deceased protested on the site demanding immediate arrest and strict action. Later, the police detained the persons named.

The incident took place around 8.30pm in Kumharan Tola, where police statement said an argument was underway when Farzan Ahmed, who was driving a loading vehicle bearing registration number UP 32 QN 6134, allegedly drove at high speed and hit people standing near the road.

“Three people, including Shyam Lal, were injured. Shyam Lal’s condition was critical and he was first taken to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Balrampur Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead during treatment,” SHO Surendra Singh Bhati.

The other two injured persons Roma, 30, wife of Ramnaresh, and her seven-year-old daughter Ritika, both neighbours of Shyam Lal received treatment and were discharged. Their condition was stated to be normal, police informed.

Police registered FIR at Malihabad police station at 12.43pm on Tuesday under sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Farzan Ahmed, Aqeel Ahmed and Dr Shakil, all residents of Kasmandi Kalan.

“According to the complaint filed by Mukesh, son of the deceased, there was an old dispute with Farzan and he alleged that Shyam Lal was deliberately run over. The complainant also alleged that Aqeel, the vehicle owner, had issued threats and that the act was carried out at Shakil’s behest,” the SHO added.

“Police have taken Farzan into custody, while the allegations against the other named accused are part of the ongoing investigation. The deceased’s post-mortem examination has been conducted,” the police statement added.

Police said further legal action would follow on the basis of the investigation. Adequate force has been deployed at the spot and the law-and-order situation remains normal.