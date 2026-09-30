UP trade show bags ₹6,500-cr MoUs, ₹15,500-cr biz potential

The five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) concluded on Tuesday with 4,400 MoUs worth ₹6,500 crore and potential business enquiries estimated at ₹15,500 crore, as the state sought to expand its manufacturing and export footprint via engagements with domestic and international buyers. Union textiles minister Giriraj Singh, addressing the closing ceremony, said Uttar Pradesh’s industrial identity was changing to modern defence manufacturing. (HT Photos)

The fourth edition of the trade show, held at the India Expo Centre and Mart from September 25 to 29, recorded 41,500 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, a 31% increase from 31,650 meetings in 2025, according to figures released by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Of these, 13,500 meetings took place under the reverse buyer-seller meet (RBSM), up 123% from 6,050 last year, while 28,000 business interactions were recorded in the main exhibition area.

The event drew 598,693 visitors, including 174,990 domestic business buyers and 423,703 general visitors. Organisers said more than 600 foreign buyers from 90 countries participated.

The value of MoUs signed rose 142.5% from ₹2,680 crore in 2025, while the number of agreements increased 13%. Potential business enquiries rose 24% from ₹12,500 crore last year.

Union textiles minister Giriraj Singh, addressing the closing ceremony, said Uttar Pradesh’s industrial identity was changing from what he described as its earlier association with the “katta industry”, or country-made firearms, to modern defence manufacturing.

“Today, the discussion is about BrahMos missiles and fighter jets,” he said, attributing the change to improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and industrial development.

Singh said better road and air connectivity, including the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, would facilitate business activity. He called for greater use of alternative fuels such as ethanol to reduce dependence on energy imports.

State MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said schemes such as One District, One Product and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana were helping connect local artisans with markets. “UPITS has become a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s growing industrial and business standing. The trade show opens new opportunities for entrepreneurs,” he said.

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said the event had provided a platform for traditional products, including Banarasi saris, Moradabad brassware, Bhadohi carpets and Lucknow chikankari, to reach global buyers.

This year’s six partner countries were Russia, Austria, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Belarus.