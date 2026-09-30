UP dismisses PCS officer over alleged ₹4,000-cr Noida land leaseback lapses

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed a senior provincial civil service officer (PCS) from service in over alleged irregularities in the leaseback of land in Noida valued at around ₹4,000 crore. The dismissal order was issued by principal secretary (appointment and personnel) M Devraj on Monday against the officer. (Representational image)

The dismissal order, accessed by HT, was issued by principal secretary (appointment and personnel) M Devraj on Monday against Harish Chandra, who was posted as a local representative of the UP food and civil supplies department in Kolkata, officials said.

The order stated that Chandra, who was then secretary at Noida Authority, was dismissed on the basis of allegations established during departmental disciplinary proceedings instituted by the government on November 27, 2013. It also refers to the consent given by the Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, on January 6, 2022, and an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court dated September 3, 2026.

Disciplinary action was initiated against Chandra on September 27, 2013, over alleged serious irregularities in the leaseback of 381,527 sq m of land acquired and occupied by Noida Authority in sectors 140-A, 141, 142 and 143 of Shahdara village, officials said. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the then divisional commissioner of Meerut.

According to the 35-page probe report (dated September 28) that was part of the court documents, Chandra Chandra was found to have been involved in serious irregularities and corruption during his tenure at the Noida Authority. The probe examined a survey conducted to determine the population of Shahdara village. The report alleged that satellite images, which should have been used to determine the village population, were deliberately not used to conceal facts. It also alleged that the survey included several landowners, private companies and residents who were not from Shahdara village.

The investigation officer further alleged that Chandra “concealed” several facts for personal gain. The name of the original cultivator was not recorded in the relevant column, while the area being referred to the regularisation committee was also not mentioned, officials said.

A misleading report was allegedly submitted to a committee to facilitate leasebacks in favour of individuals and private limited companies outside Shahdara, according to the probe report.

The investigation alleged that, as a result, approximately 400,447 sq m of land valued at around ₹4,000 crore was irregularly allotted in alleged collusion with the land mafia.

The report prima facie held Chandra guilty of concealing facts and deliberately submitting a misleading report in violation of rules, allegedly with the intention of providing undue benefits to himself and private parties.