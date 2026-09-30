Barapullah: ‘Elevated corridor’s opening will ease pressure on DND’

The opening of Barapullah Elevated Road Phase III on Tuesday is expected to reduce traffic pressure near the Noida border, particularly at the turn towards Mayur Vihar, said officials of the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL), the concessionaire of the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway. the new corridor would also improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

They added that the new corridor would also improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the 5km Barapullah Phase III corridor, which provides a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and south Delhi. It connects with the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined elevated stretch to around 9km. The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian infrastructure.

An NTBCL official said commuters travelling from Delhi towards Mayur Vihar who currently use the DND Flyway would now have the option of taking the Barapullah directly.

“This will reduce the load at the Noida border during peak hours,” the official said.

Commuters heading from Delhi towards Noida frequently face congestion at the border during evening peak hours.

There are eight lanes on the DND approaching the Noida toll plaza from Delhi. Around 500 metres from the toll plaza, the eight lanes narrow to four. Beyond this stretch, two additional lanes open on the left, taking traffic towards Sector 14A, sectors 15 and 15A, Mayur Vihar and Akshardham, while the four lanes on the right carry traffic towards other parts of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway.

According to traffic police, around 20% of the traffic headed towards Mayur Vihar uses the DND Flyway, adding to congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida-bound carriageway.

An NTBCL spokesperson said: “DND welcomes the opening of Barapullah Phase III, an important addition to Delhi’s urban road infrastructure. The new stretch will complement the DND Flyway by improving traffic distribution across the wider road network and reducing merging conflicts, cross-traffic and interruptions at key junctions.”

The DND currently handles nearly 250,000 vehicles daily, with four-wheelers accounting for around 65% of the traffic and two-wheelers 20% to 25%. Buses and other commercial vehicles account for the remainder.

“During peak hours, traffic on the DND heading towards east Delhi and Mayur Vihar creates a choke point. The additional connectivity provided by Barapullah Phase III is expected to ease pressure at this location,” the spokesperson said.

NTBCL officials said it was too early to estimate the extent of the reduction in traffic on the DND and that the impact would become clearer after travel patterns stabilised over the next few months.

“We are hopeful that the new corridor will enable smoother and more efficient movement of traffic within Delhi and between Delhi and Noida,” the official said.