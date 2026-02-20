Human- animal conflict in J&K: 32 killed in 15,661 cases in 2 years

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 15,661 incidents of human-animal conflict in the past two years with 32 people losing their lives and 350 receiving injuries due to these, the forest department informed the J&K assembly. The district, which experienced the highest number of cases was Jammu with 1,444 and 1,341 cases respectively in 2023-24 and 2024-25 but faced no deaths or injuries in these incidents. (Representative (File))

The government stated that they are taking various measures to mitigate such scenarios of conflict, with numbers revealing that the cases of human- wildlife conflict have come down from 9,301 in 2023-24 to 6,360 in 2024-25.

In response to a question by legislator Mubarak Gul, the in-charge minister of forests, ecology and environment Javed Rana, said that 18 persons have died and 137 were wounded in 9,301 cases of human-wildlife conflict in the year 2023-24. Similarly, 14 human casualties and 213 injuries owing to 6,360 incidents of man- animal conflict were reported in J&K in 2024-25.

Rana denied the assertion of the questioning legislator that the incidents of human wildlife conflict have increased significantly in recent years. “ No, sir, “ he said.

The district, which experienced the highest number of cases was Jammu with 1,444 and 1,341 cases respectively in 2023-24 and 2024-25 but faced no deaths or injuries in these incidents. Highest--seven deaths--were reported in Kashmir’s northern district of Kupwara in the two years with 1,173 and 252 cases respectively. Six persons lost their lives in Jammu division’s Doda district with 826 and 609 cases respectively.

“In the Jammu region, the age profile of affected persons falls within the range of 15-60 years, while in the Kashmir region, it falls within the range of 4-70 years,” the minister’s response said.

Many of these incidents involve animals like leopards and bears looking for food in residential areas near the forests. The government said that the wildlife department has adopted a comprehensive and multi-pronged strategy to prevent, mitigate and manage incidents of human-wildlife conflict both within protected areas as well as outside such areas.

“A total of 42 Control rooms have been established across the UT of J&K to ensure round-the-clock response to wildlife emergencies and conflict situations. These control rooms are equipped with tranquillising guns, medicines, capture nets, cages-rescue equipment and vehicles, and are manned by trained staff for immediate action,” the minister said.

The department has also deployed special cages and capture equipment in vulnerable and conflict-prone areas to safely capture wild animals posing a threat to human life and property.

“Such animals are rescued, tranquillised if required, and relocated to suitable habitats or rescue facilities as per prescribed wildlife protocols,” the response said.

Awareness programmes are regularly conducted to sensitise people and encourage safe behaviour and timely reporting of wildlife presence.

“ Regular patrolling, surveillance and deployment of quick response teams are being undertaken in identified conflict-prone areas,” the response said.

The department is also upgrading rescue infrastructure, equipment and vehicles, and imparting specialised training to field staff in wildlife handling. rescue operations and conflict management. “As a long-term strategic intervention, the department is also working towards scientific identification of conflict hotspots, habitat improvement, protection of wildlife corridors and integration of human-wildlife conflict mitigation measures into development planning to ensure long-term coexistence,” the response stated.