Hunar Haat in Chandigarh to offer a peak into country’s rich craft heritage

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will inaugurate the 10-day Hunar Haat at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Saturday.

Being organised by the Union ministry of minority affairs as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the fair will be open from 10 am to 10 pm till April 3. Entry is free.

More than 700 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from over 30 states and UTs will participate in the event that will feature 360 stalls, including 60 food stalls offering traditional food from various parts of the country.

At “Vishwakarma Vatika”, a main attraction of Hunar Haat, artisans will display live demonstration of how traditional indigenous products are created.

In line with the themes “Vocal for Local” and “Best from Waste”, exquisite products made from used and discarded items, such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, ceramic, jute, cotton and wool, as well as banana stems, sugarcane pulp, paddy and wheat straw, husk, rubber, iron, brass, will be showcased.

Renowned artistes will enthral the audience with musical and cultural programmes every day between 6 pm and 10 pm. Among the artistes who will perform during the event are Rekha Raj, Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Ankita Pathak, Bhumi Trivedi, Jasbir Jassi, Upasana Singh, Kavita Paudwal, Anil Bhatt, Pankaj Udhas, Sailendra Singh, Nooran Sisters, Bhumika Malik, Priya Malick, Suresh Wadekar, Amit Kumar Vivek Mishra, Sudesh Bhosale, Siddhant Bhosale and Sayra Khan.

Three one-hour circus shows have also been planned at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm.

