Hurriyat Conference expresses concern Yasim Malik’s health

Hurriyat Conference (APHC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the health and safety of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairperson, Yasin Malik, who has been shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated while being on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Hurriyat Conference, in a statement, said, “The political prisoners of Jammu and Kashmir are being subjected to revenge for their political beliefs and all norms of judicial justice and redressal to them ignored.”

“Ultimately dialogue and negotiations between all parties is the only way to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue on a permanent basis. And it is inevitable for the establishment of stability and lasting peace and security in the region,” the statement added.

Malik, the 56-year-old chief of the banned JKLF, began his indefinite strike after the Union government did not respond to his plea wherein he sought permission to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing for the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, in which he is an accused.

Hurriyat also called for release of all political prisoners including its chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is about to complete three years of house arrest imprisonment, and all the youth and activists languishing in jails of J&K and various prisons across India.