Hurt in cylinder blast, Ferozepur man succumbs

One of the seven persons, who were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at Gurdwara Jamani Sahib in Bazidpur village, 6 km from Ferozepur city, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The incident that took place on August 2 was caused by a leakage in the cylinder. One of the seven persons, who were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at Gurdwara Jamani Sahib in Bazidpur village, 6 km from Ferozepur city, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The incident that took place on August 2 was caused by a leakage in the cylinder. (HT File)

Talwinder Singh (35), who served as a sewadar at the gurdwara, had sustained 90% burn injuries. He was referred to Ludhiana for treatment. The other injured, including Daljit Singh and students Gurbaksh Singh, Jagseer Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Rambhawan Singh and Rampal Singh, were reported to be in a stable condition.

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra had stated that there appeared to be no foul play. Talwinder is survived by his wife and two children — five-year-old Gurkirat Kaur and a two-year-old son. His father has already passed away.

The grieving family has appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for assistance, requesting support for the children’s education and a job for Talwinder’s wife to help sustain the family.

The body was taken to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination on Sunday evening.