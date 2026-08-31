Husband, his friend booked on charges of assault, harassment in Ludhiana

The Daba police have registered a case against a man and his friend on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and harassment following a complaint by the former’s wife alleging that the two men assaulted her after she objected to the latter’s alleged indecent behaviour towards her. The case was registered on Saturday following an investigation that lasted nearly nine months, police said. The case was registered on Saturday following an investigation that lasted nearly nine months, police said. (HT FILE)

The accused have been identified as Navin Kumar and his friend Shubham, a resident of Chimni Road. Police said the accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

In her complaint, the 35-year-old woman alleged that her husband frequently assaulted and harassed her after consuming alcohol. She also alleged that he would force himself on her without her consent.

According to the complaint, on the night of November 10, 2025, her husband was drinking with Shubham when the latter allegedly entered her room and behaved indecently with her. She said she resisted and informed her husband, following which both men allegedly assaulted her and forced her out of the house.

The woman further alleged that the accused brought her back inside after some time and assaulted her again. The following morning, she used a neighbour’s phone to contact her family. Her relatives later reached the house and took her to her parental home. Police have booked the two accused under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 74, 85, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, use of criminal force against a woman, cruelty by husband, criminal intimidation and common intention. ASI Surinder Singh said a probe is on.