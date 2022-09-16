‘Hybrid terrorist’ arrested in Reasi, arms, ammo recovered

The security forces on Thursday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a “hybrid terrorist” in Reasi district, police said.

The security forces also recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from a hideout and ₹1,81,000 in cash that was to be used for terror-related activities, they said.

The arrested “hybrid terrorist” was identified as Zaffar Iqbal of Bal-Angralla.

Hybrid terrorists are unlisted radicalised persons, who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine life often without leaving any trace.

“Information was received through reliable sources at police station Mahore that Zaffar Iqbal of Bal Angralla in Mahore tehsil was in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan,” said a senior police officer.

He informed that Iqbal’s brother Mohammad Ishaq was a terrorist of LeT, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district.

“Besides, Iqbal’s relative Abdul Rashid, son of Khushi Mohammad of Ladh village in Mahore, is in Pakistan, who is also working with terror groups,” he added.

On this information, an FIR under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123, 124 of the IPC was registered at Mahore police station and police teams raided and arrested Zaffar Iqbal from Plaasu Nullah (rivulet).

“During interrogation, Zaffar confessed about his intimacy with terror organisations and about the commission of offence. On this, a joint operation of teams of Reasi Police, 58 RR and 126 Bn of CRPF was launched in Angralla forest and on his disclosure arms, ammunitions and explosives were recovered from a hideout in the jungle,” said the officer.

The seizure included two pistols (Glock), four magazines, 22 live ammunition rounds and one grenade.

“During further disclosure ₹1.81 lakh terror fund, which was to be used for terror-related activities, was also recovered,” he said.

Terming the arrest and recovery a big success, Reasi SSP Amit Gupta said that Zaffar Iqbal was in touch with terror groups and with his arrest a major terror strike has been averted.

Gupta further added that Pak handlers are constantly trying to revive terrorism in the upper reaches of Reasi and people like Zaffar Iqbal were working for them.