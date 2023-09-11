I am a strong contender for CM’s post and will remain, says Hooda

Amid the ongoing differences between the Congress leadership in Haryana, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday projected himself as the strong contender for the chief minister’s (CM) post if the party forms the next government in the state. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during Jan Milan Samaroh in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“People of the state and the party MLAs will elect the chief minister but I am a strong contender for the post and will remain,” he said replying to a question in an interaction with the media persons during Jan Milan Samaroh in Karnal on Sunday.

Hooda said the people of the state have made up their minds to dethrone the BJP’s non-performing government and Congress will form the next government in Haryana.

Reacting over the allegations by the Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja who met the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and alleged that the dedicated party workers and leaders were ignored in the appointment of party observers in Haryana, Hooda said, “Nobody should have objection on it, being congress party leaders anybody can meet the president.”

“There are no differences and the entire Congress party is united and some anti-social elements might be behind raising slogans outside the venue of the Congress meetings,” he added.

He said being the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, these programmes are being conducted in the presence of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udaibhan to get feedback from the people about this government.

Hooda, however, refused to answer a question about whether he will contest the next Lok Sabha election again saying, “I don’t answer the hypothetical questions”

The former CM has accused the BJP-led state government of poor financial health of the state, increasing debts, inflation and unemployment.

“Since the BJP government took over, the state has become number one in terms of debts, unemployment, crime and drugs, but the government was busy organising political events instead of taking steps to provide any relief to people of the state,” Hooda said.

Hooda said during the Congress tenure, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, and employment. When the Congress government is formed in the state, Haryana will again be made number one in terms of development,” he added.

Accompanied by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udaibhan, MP Deepender Hooda and other Congress leaders from the state, Hooda was given a warm welcome by the Congress workers in Karnal, the constituency of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the programme, representatives from different social and religious organisations, and market associations also greeted Hooda in Karnal.

“Due to unemployment, the youth of Haryana are leaving the country and migrating to foreign countries. The Congress government will take required steps to stop this migration by creating more employment opportunities in the state,” he added. Hooda said women will be given special importance in Congress’ manifesto.

Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan said the people of Haryana are completely fed up with the present government and people have made up their minds to bring change. “Congress government will be formed in the state with full majority and Congress will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

He said the arrival of paddy has already started arriving in the mandis but the government has not started procurement yet and farmers are being forced to sell their produce below the MSP.