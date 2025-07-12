I dedicate rest of my time to service of others: Dalai Lama

ovais.mushtaq@hindustantimes.com The 14th Dalai Lama, who has been living in exile for over 66 years now, turned 90 on July 6. (Office of Kiren Rijiju - X)

Days after turning 90 years old, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he will dedicate the rest of his time to the service of others.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who thanked for the greetings on his 90th birthday, said, “I feel my life has been of some benefit to people across the world and I dedicate the rest of my time to the service of others.”

“The 90th birthday is conventionally considered an important milestone in one’s life. I have dedicated myself to spreading the message of compassion and kindness, which I believe is the basis for peace and happiness in this world, and will continue doing so,” the Dalai Lama said.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who has been living in exile for over 66 years now, turned 90 on July 6. He attended his 90th birthday celebrations at the Tsuglhakhang Temple in McLeodganj.

Hundreds of Tibetans, including monks, nuns, school students and foreign followers, had gathered at the event.

The spiritual leader also said, “As I often tell my friends and well-wishers, I would request you to join me in this effort, to be warm-hearted and to lead a meaningful life in the service of others; that will be the best birthday gift to me.”

Notably, the exiled spiritual leader announced on July 2 that the 600-year-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and that Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation.

Dalai Lama to depart for Ladakh

The spiritual leader is scheduled to depart from his exile home in Dharamshala to Ladakh on Saturday. He visited Ladakh last time in July 2023 and the upcoming visit follows the cancellation of a planned July 2024 trip due to his knee surgery in the United States.

After his arrival in Ladakh, he will be resting for a few days before beginning his engagements. The Dalai Lama is also expected to visit Zanskar later in July during his stay in Ladakh. He is expected to spend around one and half months in Ladakh, officials said.