I will fight till last like a warrior: Himachal CM Sukhu

When a person from an ordinary family reaches the post of chief minister, he does not lay down his arms and fights like a warrior, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing an election rally in support of Lok Sabha candidate Satpal Raizada in Bilaspur on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an election rally in support of Lok Sabha candidate Satpal Raizada in Bilaspur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He said former CM Jai Ram Thakur should stop daydreaming and the present Congress government will complete its five-year tenure with the blessings of God. “The new black coat that Jayaram had stitched for taking oath after using money power, will remain with the tailor. The public has come to know why the sell-out MLAs did not come within the boundaries of Himachal for a month. They were busy plotting to topple the government and were not capable of showing face even their face,” he said.

Sukhu said independent MLAs were also sold for so much money that they were forced to resign. “Jayaram is a flop director, his two films ‘rivaaz badlega’ and ‘operation lotus’ have flopped, the third film ‘Kangana Mandi Ke Angana’ will also flop,” he added.

“The BJP has been winning LS seat from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for 26 years but has not been able to bring any major scheme in the parliamentary constituency. Himachal Pradesh government is paying 50 percent cost of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line worth ₹1,250 crore, we have also given the land. The people of Bilaspur district should vote for Satpal Raizada as he will raise your voice in the Parliament,” Sukhu said.

He said, “A few days back, Adani closed cement plants. When I talked to him, I made it clear to Adani Group that the interests of Himachal Pradesh will not be compromised. The rental rates of our truck operator brothers are bound to increase, and Adani Group had to bow down to the tough stance of the state government. BBMB’s water is ours and people also had to take NOC to lift water from the dam, understanding the pain of the public, we ended the process of NOC. Now,the people of this area can avail the uninterrupted benefits of BBMB water.”