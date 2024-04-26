 IAF recruitment ad: HC notice to Centre on plea against 89% quota for men - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IAF recruitment ad: HC notice to Centre on plea against 89% quota for men

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The HC bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji, while hearing the plea from Captain Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retd) from Punjab, sought the Centre’s response by May 22. Capt Sahnewal was among the first women officers recruited to the Indian Army under the Women Special Entry Scheme.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday sought response from the Centre on a plea challenging the recruitment notification that extended 89% reservation to men for Short Service Commission posts in ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

As per the plea, although both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the posts advertised in December 2023, only 11% of the 279 spots were kept for female candidates while 89% were reserved for men. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the plea, although both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the posts advertised in December 2023, only 11% of the 279 spots were kept for female candidates while 89% were reserved for men. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HC bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji, while hearing the plea from Captain Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retd) from Punjab, sought the Centre’s response by May 22.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Capt Sahnewal was among the first women officers recruited to the Indian Army under the Women Special Entry Scheme.

As per the plea, although both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the posts advertised in December 2023, only 11% of the 279 spots were kept for female candidates while 89% were reserved for men.

The plea termed the move a case of “extreme gender discrimination” and further added that it was in violation of the Fundamental Rights enshrined under Article 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth), Article 16 (equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the state) and Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.

The plea demanded that the employment notice of December 1, 2023, wherein this reservation has been spelt out, is put in abeyance and the final merit list prepared pursuant to the advertisement is not effected.

“Constitutional principles permit special laws and favourable dispensation with positive discrimination for women where reservation for vacancies can definitely be effected for women, the respondents have turned the said hallowed constitutional principle on its head and indulged in gender discrimination which has no place in modern India,” the plea underlined.

The action would result in male applicants with much lower total marks being called for the appointment while women with much higher total score would not be called due to this reservation, the plea added demanding HC intervention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / IAF recruitment ad: HC notice to Centre on plea against 89% quota for men
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On