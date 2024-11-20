Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Wednesday directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to identify suitable land for establishing a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) to serve the scattered dyeing units in Transport Nagar. Identify land for effluent treatment plant: DC to Ludhiana Improvement Trust

During a meeting focused on this project, Jorwal, accompanied by MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and ADC Amarjit Bains, instructed the LIT to send a team to the area to assess availability of a suitable chunk of land. He asked a detailed report on their findings to expedite the process. Additionally, he emphasized that the LIT must submit all relevant documentation regarding the land to his office.

The deputy commissioner (DC) underscored that the CETP should be designed based on zero liquid discharge (ZLD) principles to ensure proper treatment of wastewater. He also stressed the importance of adhering to all norms set by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board and other regulatory bodies.

Jorwal also mentioned that an oversight committee would be formed, consisting of members from the Municipal Corporation, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and other departments, to oversee the functioning of the CETP.

Three CETP plants exist in Ludhiana. Two of them are located in the Tajpur Road area. One serves industrial units in the Focal Point area while the other one caters to industries along the Tajpur road. The third plant is situated on Bahadur Ke Road and primarily serves dyeing units.