If voted to power, BJP will wipe out gangsters from Punjab: Bittu

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed the AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, claiming that once the BJP comes to power in 2027 here, no gangsters will be seen in the state and promised decisive action against hardcore criminals. Referring to the murder of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu voiced his concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab. (HT File)

Bittu pointed to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh as an example, questioning whether anyone there would claim that gangsters still operate freely. He made the comments during an event commemorating the birth anniversary of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Referring to the murder of an AAP sarpanch in Tarn Taran, Bittu voiced his concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab and expressed doubts about the AAP government’s ability to maintain security. “The way the sarpanch was killed raises serious concerns about the current situation in Punjab. I do not believe this government can take effective action,” he said.

Bittu also slammed the state government for allegedly responding to the crisis by merely suspending police officials out of sheer frustration. “How is it possible for criminals to enter a wedding venue and commit murder?” he questioned.

The AAP sarpanch, Harbarinder Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a marriage function in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. The incident came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function.

Bittu assured that when the BJP forms the next government in Punjab, “within six months of taking office, if even a single gunshot is heard, we will take full responsibility.”

Slamming the state government, Biitu alleged that firing incidents are occurring every day in the state. He praised the BJP-led government for having ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that a similar approach would eliminate gangsters in Punjab by 2027.

“People now recognise that there is a peaceful atmosphere in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh because of a double-engine government. In Uttar Pradesh, can anyone claim that gangsters exist or that drugs are being sold? In Bihar, can anyone assert that gangsters are present or that drug sales are rampant?” Bittu asked.Regarding the Punjab Police’s ongoing operations against gangsters and criminals, Bittu dismissed these efforts as mere “spectacle” and “dramebazi” (theatrical antics).When asked about the Punjab Congress, Bittu stated that they have made a “compromise” with the AAP government, expressing scepticism about any potential positive outcomes from that coalition. “There can be no hope from them,” he concluded.