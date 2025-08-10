Search
Aug 10, 2025
If voted to power, SAD won’t allow outsiders to buy land in Punjab: Sukhbir

BySurjit Singh, Baba Bakala
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:46 am IST

Once we form the government, we will also ensure that government jobs are given to Punjabis only and that all new companies recruit as much as 80% Punjabi employees, said Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that outsiders will be banned from purchasing land in Punjab if the party returned to power in the state in the 2027 elections.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party leaders at Baba Bakala conclave. (HT)
Addressing a political conference on the occasion of Rakhar Punya here, Badal said, “Once we form the government, we will also ensure that government jobs are given to Punjabis only and that all new companies recruit as much as 80% Punjabi employees.”

He further assured that SAD will return all land acquired by the AAP back to the farmers on the same pattern through which it returned land acquired for the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal to the farmers in 2016.

“We are very clear. We can sacrifice our life, but will not allow even one inch of land to be forcibly acquired from farmers. It is for this reason that we are launching the ‘Jameen Bachao - Punjab Bachao Morcha’ from September 1, which will witness an indefinite march everyday from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to the nearby ‘Sheesh Mahal’ where AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has taken up residence,” he said.

Terror convict Gurdeep Singh Khera and party’s candidate from Tarn Taran for the upcoming bypoll Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa also addressed the conference.

