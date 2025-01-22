‘Ignoring’ Akal Takht’s edict: SGPC members lodge dissent against SAD leaders

A group of SGPC members along with the representatives of various Sikh organisations on Wednesday approached the Akal Takht seeking action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, for “not complying” with the December 2 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat in totality. A group of SGPC members on Wednesday approached the Akal Takht seeking action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders for “not complying” with the December 2 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat in totality. (HT Photo)

Led by SGPC executive committee members Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur, the gurdwara body members comprising Kiranjot Kaur, Hardev Singh Rongla, Rampal Singh Behniwal, Teja Singh Kamalpur and Harbans Singh Manjhpur visited the Akal Takht secretariat to meet jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. However, due to his absence, they handed over a memorandum to his personal secretary Jaspal Singh.

The memo reads, “A glimmer of hope had emerged after the December 2 edict for revival of the glory of the Sikh community and the Sikhs expressed satisfaction over it. However, the response of Sukhbir Singh Badal and his aides have created a ridiculous situation and run away from the edict”.

Besides pointing out the actions done by the Sukhbir Badal camp in response to the Takht edict, they questioned the “silence” of the jathedar over the row. They requested the jathedar to summon SAD leaders, including working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, in this connection.