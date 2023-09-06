Himachal: IIT-Mandi takes disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has taken disciplinary action against 72 B Tech students, 10 of whom have been placed under suspension for six months, for ragging juniors. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, campus in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational photo)

Among those suspended, three are office-bearers of the institute’s student body. The suspended students have also been expelled from the hostel till December. They have been removed from their posts in the student body.

Also read: MBBS admissions in Atal Medical university: SC stays HP HC decision to grant petitioner seat

“Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute’s notice. It was found that some B Tech students were involved in a ragging incident with the freshers,” a statement issued by IIT-Mandi said, adding, “The institute has a robust anti-ragging policy, and the committee investigating this incident immediately apprised the authorities concerned.”

It said disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident. This includes a fine of ₹15,000 and 20 hours of community service; ₹20,000 and 40 hours of community service; ₹25,000 and 60 hours of community service, and suspension of 10 students from academics and hostel till December 2023.

“IIT-Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action and such incidents are prevented on campus,” it added.

The identities of the victim and accused have been withheld.

Sources said that the incident took place on August 11 when senior students allegedly harassed junior students during an introductory session on the campus.

The junior students made anonymous complaints to the authorities after which an investigation was conducted.

The inquiry panel formed to investigate the matter had found the allegations to be true and recommended action against the guilty students.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the accused have urged the IIT authorities to reconsider its decision and claimed that their act was “just a joke to mix-up with juniors which was misunderstood”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON