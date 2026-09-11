Illegal arms network busted: Two AK-47 rifles, 50 cartridges seized in Amritsar, three held

Punjab Police on Thursday said it busted an illegal arms supply network in Amritsar with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of two AK-47 assault rifles. The cache of arms recovered from their possession. (HT)

Additionally, three magazines and 50 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurmukh Singh (27), a resident of Chattiwind village in Amritsar Rural, Parasdeep Singh (26) of Bhai Manjh Road in Amritsar and Gurjant Singh (24) of Jaur Singh Wala village in Tarn Taran.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler and were involved in supplying illegal arms to criminal elements in the region.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in this module, besides verifying the foreign-based smuggling connection.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said acting on specific intelligence input, police arrested Gurmukh Singh and Parasdeep Singh and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with three magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that the illegal arms had been procured through Gurjant Singh, who was nominated in the case and subsequently arrested, Gill said.

A case under Sections 111 and 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(6,7,8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, said police.