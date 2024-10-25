Illegal colonies: Punjab governor clears bill for property registration sans NOC

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria , on Thursday, cleared the bill abolishing the condition of no objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of plots. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria

In an official statement here today, the chief minister thanked governor for giving assent to the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2024.

CM said that this amendment aims to ensure stringent control over the illegal colonies, besides giving relief to the small plot holders.

“This is a major reprieve for the common man as it aims to overcome the problem being faced by the general public in registration of their plots and to put a check on the development of unauthorised colonies. This stipulates provisions of penalty and punishment to offenders adding that it is a historic decision aimed at ensuring the wellbeing of common man,” Mann said.

He said that as per the amendment any person, who up to July 31, 2024, for an area up to 500 sq yard situated in an unauthorised colony, has entered into a power of attorney, agreement to sell on stamp paper, or any other such document will not require any NOC for registration of land.

He said that this act will give a major relief to the people who had mistakenly invested their money in the illegal colonies.