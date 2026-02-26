‘Illegal construction’ on govt land along Buddha Nullah: BJP, SAD accuse local AAP MLA, councillor of aiding encroachers

A controversy has erupted over alleged illegal construction on government land along the Buddha Nullah in Shivpuri’s Basant Nagar area, with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal accusing a local MLA and councillor of facilitating encroachment. BJP leader Praveen Bansal and SAD leader RD Sharma visited the site and claimed that government land near the Shivpuri fish market was being encroached upon. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, Municipal Corporation officials had temporarily stopped the construction of shops reportedly coming up on land adjoining the Buddha Nullah after complaints from residents. However, locals alleged that the work resumed shortly after. On Wednesday, the work was again halted when opposition leaders reached the spot and raised objections.

BJP leader Praveen Bansal and former Senior Deputy Mayor and SAD leader RD Sharma visited the site and claimed that government land near the Shivpuri fish market was being encroached upon. They alleged that shops were being constructed by reducing the width of the drain and building an RCC wall in a zig-zag manner to carve out plots.

Bansal alleged that the move would narrow the drain, which could worsen the situation during the monsoon. “When it rains heavily, the drain overflows and water enters the streets. If its width is reduced further, more areas will face flooding. This is destruction in the name of development,” he said. He also alleged that land which cannot legally be registered was being transferred by using incorrect khasra numbers.

RD Sharma alleged that the encroachment was being carried out with the support of the local MLA and councillor. He claimed that even small private constructions are often stopped by civic officials, but in this case, large-scale work on government land was allowed. He said he had spoken to MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, following which officials again stopped the work.

Local residents also levelled allegations. Ashok Pehalwan, a local, said that earlier attempts to encroach upon the same land had been stopped by the civic body four times. “How has the same wall, declared illegal earlier, now become legal?” he questioned.

Another resident, Raj Kumar, alleged that when he approached the councillor to complain, he was told that the work would continue. Residents also claimed that an area developed as a walkway near the Buddha Dariya had been converted into a parking space.

MLA North Madan Lal Bagga said, “I am inviting them for open debate and there is no encroachment”.