Chandigarh Police nab illegal arms supplier

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2023 02:19 AM IST

A country made pistol, along with a live cartridge, was recovered from the supplier, Gaurav, 29, of Rewari, Haryana, said Chandigarh Police

Three days after the crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested an Uttar Pradesh native with an illegal pistol, police on Thursday nabbed the person who supplied the weapon to him.

A country made pistol, along with a live cartridge, was recovered from the supplier, Gaurav, 29, of Rewari, Haryana.

A crime branch team, led by SP Ketan Bansal and inspector Rajiv Kumar, arrested him from Dahina village in Rewari, following the disclosure of Anand Dube, who was nabbed on April 17 with a pistol and four live cartridges near Botanical Garden, Sarangpur

Sources said Gaurav used to bring the weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supplied them to his associates.

“They both are notorious criminals. Dube used to ply an auto-rickshaw in the city and robbed people. We have received some complaints where victims intimidated by him were afraid of approaching the police. We are also checking the duo’s involvement in a firing incident,” a senior police official said.

