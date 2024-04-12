IMD predicts rain, hailstorm on Baisakhi, farmers worried

Patiala : Country’s nodal weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued an orange alert for northwest states, including Punjab and Haryana, this weekend, leaving the farmers worried. A farmer standing in a wheat crop field looking at the dark clouds in the sky in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

An orange alert is issued when extremely bad weather is expected.

The IMD bulletin issued on Thursday reads: “Scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Punjab and Haryana during 13th-15th April.”

The peak intensity of the weather activity would be the highest in Punjab on April 13 (Baisakhi), which can cause damage to the standing wheat crop. Hailstorm and gusty winds would flatten the nearly-mature crop while excess rainfall might lead to lodging, say experts.

The possible impact of the weather on standing wheat crop has already left Punjab farmers — who were expecting a bumper crop — worried.

The intense weather activity would further delay the harvesting owing to fall in temperature. Harvesting of wheat in Punjab has already been delayed due to low temperature in the first week of April.

According to agriculture experts, the maximum temperature during the maturity stage of wheat should remain above 35 degrees Celsius for ripening.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor SS Gosal said farmers should refrain from irrigating their fields as this could lead to lodging when it rains. He added that farmers should harvest crops only when the weather is clear.

“So far, wheat crop has faced no major weather activity and a bumper harvest is being expected. However, this weather activity – which includes hailstorms – can damage standing wheat crops,” said the V-C.

The Punjab agriculture department has estimated wheat output of around 172 lakh metric tonnes this year as compared to 164 lakh metric tonnes last year.

Agriculture director Jaswant Singh said the intensity of rain and hailstorm would decide the extent of damage to the wheat crop. The intense weather activity would further delay harvesting by a week.