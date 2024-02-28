 IMD predicts rain, snowfall in HP from February 29 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / IMD predicts rain, snowfall in HP from February 29

IMD predicts rain, snowfall in HP from February 29

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The weather office has also predicted the possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the Shimla city and adjoining areas during this period

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy snow and rainfall in hill districts of Himachal Pradesh from late on February 29 to March 3 due to the approaching western disturbance.

The precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from March 4. (HT File)
“Light to moderate rainfall in the plains and light to moderate rain or snowfall in the mid and high hills of the state associated with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy precipitation (rain/snow) in the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla and higher reaches of Sirmaur district during the period with peak intensity on March 2 or so,” IMD said.

The weather office has also predicted the possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the Shimla city and adjoining areas during this period. The precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from March 4.

Follow Us On