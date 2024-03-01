IMD sounds red alert for today in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh. A man walks amid heavy snow at Ropa Valley in Kinnaur district of Himachal on Friday. (HT Photo)

On Friday, the state was under an orange alert. The weather office has also issued a yellow warning for Sunday. During the past 24 hours, light rain and snowfall was recorded at isolated places, with Hansa receiving 5 cm snowfall and Kukumseri 1 cm.

IMD’s Shimla centre director said that the state was very likely to experience precipitation (rain/snow) of moderate to heavy intensity in low, mid and high hill districts for next 48 hours, with peak intensity on March 2 because of a fresh western disturbance.

It stated that moderate to heavy rainfall/snowfall over the state associated with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy precipitation (rain/snow) is very likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Una, Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti. The precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from March 4.

The spell is likely to accompany with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 40-50 kmph at few places in plains and low hills and mid hills districts with possibility of hailstorm at isolated places of Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur during this period.

4 NH among 241 roads blocked

At least 241 roads, including four national highways, were closed and electricity and water supply schemes disrupted after the fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, as per the state emergency operation centre.

These include 228 roads in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Chamba, three in Kullu, two in Mandi and one each in Kangra and Shimla. At least 83 transformers and 3 water supply schemes have also been disrupted.