In 2023, Panchkula witnessed 150 protests

A staggering 150 protests were held in Panchkula in 2023, constituting over 55% of the total 272 protests held in the city over the last five years. Of the over 272 protests held in Panchkula in the last five years, 150, forming over 55%, were held in 2023 alone. (HT File Photo)

Panchkula houses most Haryana government offices, making it the most-favoured spot for government employees, unions and farmer outfits to press their demands, especially in the run-up to Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

As per data provided by police, since January 1, this year, the city has witnessed 15 protests as against 150 in 2023, 61 in 2022, 10 each in 2021 and 2020, and 26 in 2019.

To maintain law and order during the 15 protests held since January 2024, police department deployed 1,700 personnel, while in 2023, the total force deployment for the 150 protests remained 32,850.

The unions, including Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, All Haryana Government Teachers’ Association, applicants of Group C jobs conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Haryana Panch and Sarpanch Association, Door to Door Garbage Union, Footpath Worker Self-Employment Saved Organisation, TGT Teacher Association and employees expelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, etc., were among those seen protesting in the city.

Even though there is a designated protest site in Sector 5, Panchkula, the unions prefer to stage protests outside the relevant offices.

SOP brought respite to residents

Till 2023, the protesting unions used to block the Chandigarh-Panchkula border, causing major harassment to inter-city commuters owing to diversions and long traffic jams. Protesters would gather in Sector 5 and march towards the Housing Board Chowk, blocking the major entry point to Panchkula.

Following a public interest litigation, filed by one Neetu Bajaj, a doctor, and Shivani Sahni, a lawyer, after sarpanches protesting against Haryana government’s e-tendering policy had laid siege to the Chandigarh-Panchkula border in March 2023, resulting in huge traffic jams, the high court had sought a standard operating procedure(SOP) from the administration to deal with such protests.

Subsequently, an SOP was finalised by the Haryana government to deal with traffic disruptions and vandalism. As per the SOP, no protest can be held without 10-day prior permission from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). Protesters cannot disrupt vehicular movement, neither within Panchkula nor outside, and separate permission will be required for marching towards Chandigarh. Organisers of protests and rallies in Panchkula have to submit details of their bank accounts and assets, and will be liable to pay for any damages caused by the agitators.

The SOP came as a relief to the residents, as now protesters are not allowed to march to the border and are detained as soon as they move out of the protest site.