In Amritsar, Rahul goes all out to woo farmers

AMRITSAR : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did nothing for farmers in the last 10 years. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other party leaders during a rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Amritsar, on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing his first rally in Punjab this poll season in favour of Congress Candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the Congress leader said the BJP-led central government attacked farmers and called them “terrorists” when they protested against the three black laws (now-repealed farm laws).

Rahul went all out to woo farmers by promising debt waiver and legal minimum support price (MSP) guarantee. “After coming to power, INDIA bloc will waive farmers’ debt and will give legal guarantee on MSP,” said Rahul.

“It will not be a one-time thing. We will form a group which will study the financial situation of farmers. Whenever farmers of this country require debt waiver, the INDIA bloc government will waive it. Not just once, but many times. We are ready to do it,” he said.

Rahul also promised giving a legal MSP guarantee for crops and said a farmer-friendly insurance scheme will be launched. “If voted to power, we will restructure crop insurance policy and make it farmer friendly. In 30 days, insurance claim will be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers,” he said.

Referring to his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul said he met thousands of farmers who told him that their loans were not waived and they were not getting the right price for their produce, including potatoes and sugarcane.

They also pointed out that they did not get any compensation for crop damage as the crop insurance scheme is “benefitting” only big companies, he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led Centre waived the debt of ₹16 lakh crore of 22 people but not even a single rupee of farmers was waived.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP will change the Constitution if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “In this election, Narendra Modi ji and BJP senior leaders are attacking the Constitution. For the first time in the history of independent India, their party leaders have openly said they will change, scrap, finish and throw the Constitution if they win the election,” the former Congress chief alleged.

Invoking Guru Nanak, Rahul said the first Sikh Guru’s message was that all people are equal... everyone should be respected... and the Constitution also says the same thing.

“If you understand the thinking of Guru Nanak, you will come to know that Guru’s thinking is there in the Indian Constitution. I would say the foundation of the Constitution was laid by Guru Nanak and his thinking. But today, the BJP is trying to attack the Constitution, it is a direct attack on the thinking of Guru Nanak,” he said.

This election is between two ideologies. On the one side there are Modi and BJP leaders who want to destroy the constitution, and on the other is the Congress which is protecting the Constitution,” he said.

“It is also an attack on the ideology of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution,” Rahul said.

Referring to his party’s Mahalakshmi scheme, the Congress leader said Modi has made 22 people “arabpati” and the INDIA government “will make crores of Indians lakhpati”.

Sharing details of the scheme, he said a list of all the poor people in every state will be drawn.

“A woman from each family will be selected. On June 4, the INDIA government will be formed and we will start this work on July 4. An amount of ₹8,500 will be transferred to the bank account of these women,” Rahul said.

Addressing the gathering, leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa demanded announcement for opening of Attari-Wagah border for international trade.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, special observer for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab Harish Chaudhary, former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni, Punjab Congress leaders Rana Gurjit Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.