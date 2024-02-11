In Bathinda, one-stop centre a boon for disabled people

Bathinda administration’s novel initiative of a one-stop centre for persons with disabilities, christened Sahyogi Centre, is proving a boon for beneficiaries. The centre is set up in the emergency ward of Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, where doctors, officials from the departments of health and social justice, and central government’s Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) are working under one roof at the emergency ward of Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital.

The centre has available a host of benefits, including registration for various social security schemes, medical assessment for disability certification, free appliances and aids, and special education for children with learning disabilities.

Visiting the facility on Thursday, 37-year-old Seema Devi from Janta Nagar expressed satisfaction after all paperwork — from enrolment to medical assessment — was completed promptly at the same place.

“I come from an underprivileged family and I am unable to work, as my right leg is afflicted with polio. A volunteer with a social organisation brought me to the centre today to claim disability pension. After examination, the doctor ensured me that I will be eligible for a monthly pension after completing a few formalities,” said Devi.

Another visitor, Poonam, came to register her 12-year-old son who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

“Our family moved from Haryana to Bathinda recently. It is heartening to see all facilities available in a single place, especially provision of a special educator,” she added.

Inderpal Singh, a visitor from city’s Mati Das Nagar locality, shared the process to undergo disability assessment was seamless.

“My left arm was severely damaged three years ago when I was hit by a stray cattle. I work as a computer operator for a public sector petroleum company. I was guided by a colleague to get a disability certificate for better social security. My enrolment and medical examination was completed without any hiccups,” he added.

Inaugurated on January 15

Brainchild of former deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmad Parray, the then ex-officio chairperson of the district Red Cross Society, the centre was inaugurated by Punjab social security minister Dr Baljit Kaur on January 15.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon said previously the beneficiaries were forced to go from pillar to post to fulfil the paperwork required to avail of pensions and get other benefits.

“Former DC Parray, who was transferred to Patiala last week, came up with a solution, under which ALIMCO, the central agency tasked with distributing disability aids for free, was also given a space to operate with other state agencies. Now, a team of doctors from various specialties, including orthopaedics, paediatrics, eye and psychology, report at the centre every Tuesday and Thursday for the greater convenience of patients,” he said.

Services being expanded

Dhillon said efforts were also been made to bring All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda, on board to issue certification to patients with neurological complications. Currently, such patients have to visit Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, 70 km away, with much hardship.

According to centre’s nodal officer Rajni Bala, around 250 disability certificates are generated each month for beneficiaries affected by paralysis, injuries caused by road accidents or falls and mental or other physical disabilities. On-the-spot documentation to pensioners under various schemes was ensured, she said.

Centre in-charge Manish Soni said after initial teething problems, the facility was now functioning smoothly.

“ALIMCO has approved 81 applications for various devices, including battery-operated motorcycles, hand-propelled cycles and wheelchairs. A total of 20 patients have been enrolled for speech therapy since the opening of this facility. Work to hire four physiologists is in the final stage to take care of children with special needs,” he said.

Soni said the centre already had a special educator, and with the arrival of physiologists, mental health progress and audit programmes will be conducted in a more organised manner.