In brief: RSS chief’s 4-day visit to Jammu begins on September 30

The head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, will be on a four-day visit to Jammu beginning Thursday. He will take stock of the organisational activities of the RSS in the UT. Earlier in 2016, he had come to Jammu on a short visit. He will address a seminar in Jammu University on October 2.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Amit Kumar posted as DIG NIA

Senior police officer Amit Kumar, who had sustained bullet injuries two years ago, has been posted as DIG, National Investigation Agency, on deputation of five years. He was currently posted as DIG (Central Kashmir). In 2019, Kumar had a narrow escape when he got injured during an encounter at Pulwama. Kumar was then the DIG (South Kashmir). He had remained in hospital for about nine months. Last year, Kumar was awarded Shaurya Chakra.

NS Jamwal had joined the BSF in 1984 as assistant commandant and served in eastern and western frontiers. (HT Photo)

IG of BSF Jammu frontier promoted to ADG rank

The inspector general of BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal, has been promoted to the rank of ADG of the BSF and posted to the strategic Western Command at Chandigarh. Jamwal had joined the BSF in 1984 as assistant commandant and served in eastern and western frontiers of the BSF such as Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and J&K.

66.32% polling in 13 Spiti panchayats

Polling was conducted at 38 stations in Spiti for 13 panchayats and three zila parishad seats, returning officer Mahender Pratap Singh said on Wednesday. A total of 5,858 voters cast their votes and the turnout was 66.32%. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

62-year-old PoJK man likely to be repatriated today

A 62-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied J&K, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri on Tuesday, is likely to be repatriated on Thursday. “The intruder is in the custody of the army and being questioned. However, it seems to be a case of inadvertent crossing,” said officials. The man hailed from Khuiratta area in Kotli district of PoJK.