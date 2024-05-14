In Nawanshahr, CM Mann exhorts people to vote against ‘dictatorship’

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann cautioned people against voting in favour of “dictatorship” during a road show in Nawanshahr on Monday. During a road show in Nawanshahr, CM Bhagwant Mann says this (election) is to save our democracy and the Constitution.

Campaigning for AAP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang, CM Mann said, “This (election) is to save our democracy, the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and for the future of your children.”

Deputy speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rouri and AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha were also present during the road show. Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “We are just like you and we are with you. We value your votes. Favouring ‘rajwade’ (from royal families) politicians will result in a wastage of your votes because such leaders don’t go to people after elections. They stay in their palaces and live luxurious lives at the expense of your tax money.”

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann sustained a mild eye injury while he was being showered with flowers. “Politicians mostly get slippers but I am being showered with flowers wherever I am going,” he quipped.

At the same time, he had to cut short his speech because of the pain in his eye.

Before Nawanshahr, CM Mann took up road shows for Kang in Kharar and Ropar as well.