In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit

In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days.

“While AAP is rapidly expanding across the country, its organisation must be expanded accordingly. The new organisation structure and positions for AAP (Jammu and Kashmir) will be announced soon,” read a letter issued by Jammu and Kashmir election incharges Imran Hussain and Harjot Singh Bains.

The development comes in the wake of possible assembly elections in the union territory. Sources said that AAP’s central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming the development AAP leader and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “Since the AAP is growing rapidly, it is necessary to reconstitute it as there are many newcomers in the party. Based on performance, a new unit for J&K will be reconstituted,” he added.

The former education minister, who had not been given an official rank, since he joined the party in Delhi on May 7, responded to a specific query saying, “Let’s see if I will be the president of AAP in Jammu and Kashmir.”

AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times. “They have to be adjusted, which is why the party high command, probably dissolved the existing unit. Recently, we had a meeting with party president Arvind Kejriwal and J&K incharges, who had told us that the existing unit will be dissolved,” said Mankotia.

“Amid the AAP wave, the high command has probably thought about according a due spot to competent people for the party to prosper in J&K,” he said, adding that AAP had decided to contest all the 90 seats in J&K as and when assembly elections were announced.

On June 17, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said that there was strong possibility that assembly polls may be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the year-end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON