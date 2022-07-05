In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days.
“While AAP is rapidly expanding across the country, its organisation must be expanded accordingly. The new organisation structure and positions for AAP (Jammu and Kashmir) will be announced soon,” read a letter issued by Jammu and Kashmir election incharges Imran Hussain and Harjot Singh Bains.
The development comes in the wake of possible assembly elections in the union territory. Sources said that AAP’s central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir.
Confirming the development AAP leader and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “Since the AAP is growing rapidly, it is necessary to reconstitute it as there are many newcomers in the party. Based on performance, a new unit for J&K will be reconstituted,” he added.
The former education minister, who had not been given an official rank, since he joined the party in Delhi on May 7, responded to a specific query saying, “Let’s see if I will be the president of AAP in Jammu and Kashmir.”
AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times. “They have to be adjusted, which is why the party high command, probably dissolved the existing unit. Recently, we had a meeting with party president Arvind Kejriwal and J&K incharges, who had told us that the existing unit will be dissolved,” said Mankotia.
“Amid the AAP wave, the high command has probably thought about according a due spot to competent people for the party to prosper in J&K,” he said, adding that AAP had decided to contest all the 90 seats in J&K as and when assembly elections were announced.
On June 17, defence minister Rajnath Singh had said that there was strong possibility that assembly polls may be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the year-end.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
