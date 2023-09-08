News / Cities / Chandigarh News / In stern warning to Pakistan-based terrorists, J&K DGP says they won’t be allowed to live in peace

In stern warning to Pakistan-based terrorists, J&K DGP says they won’t be allowed to live in peace

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Sep 08, 2023 10:19 PM IST

He said security agencies have already started attaching the properties of Pakistan-based terrorists and the action will continue

Director general of police Dilbag Singh on Friday sent a clear warning to terrorists hiding in Pakistan and engineering terrorism in the Union territory saying, “We won’t allow them to disturb peace in J&K.”

Director general of police Dilbag Singh (PTI file)
Director general of police Dilbag Singh (PTI file)

Fielding media queries on the sidelines of 4th Aman Police Cricket Tourney at Kishtwar, he said, “Chenab valley had been a target of terrorists but the situation would be improved soon.”

The DGP said Rajouri was located close to Reasi and Kashmir Valley and therefore, Pakistan always attempts to push terrorists from across the LoC via Rajouri-Poonch to send them to Reasi or to Kashmir.

“Pakistan also tries to push terrorists directly into Kashmir from areas close to LoC there. Many such infiltrators were eliminated in recent times. In Doda and Kishtwar districts, proactive action by police and security forces is on,” he said.

He also warned sympathisers of terrorists of a strict action under law.

“There are some traitors (terrorists from J&K) sitting across the LoC and are fomenting terrorism in J&K. Action will also be taken against them too,” said the DGP.

He said the process of seizing properties of local terrorists, hiding in Pakistan shall continue as part of the government’s comprehensive crackdown to smash ecosystem of the terror network in the UT.

On Thursday, the DGP said in Rajouri that the police have prepared a database of such terrorists and the process will continue till terrorism was wiped out.

On Hizbul Mujahideen Jahangir Saroori, whose hideout was recently busted in Kishtwar region, the DGP said, “Those who got associated with Jahangir were eliminated and the remaining ones will meet the same fate soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out