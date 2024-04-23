In two days, 32 challans issued to school buses in Ludhiana

In past two days, 32 challans have been issued against the buses of different schools in the district. Fined for not fulfilling conditions under Safe School Vehicle policy. (HT Photo)

As per the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducted a checking of school buses under Safe School Vehicle policy in the state.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

District child protection officer Rashmi said during a checking conducted on Monday, 32 buses of two schools were reviewed. Of these, 12 were issued challans. Similarly, 86 buses of three schools were checked on Tuesday and 20 among these were issued challans for not fulfilling the conditions under Safe School Vehicle policy.

Moreover, the school buses are also randomly checked on the road.

The child protection officer said, "Random checking of school vehicles will continue in future as well.”

Police had also warned of appropriate action against the school bus drivers, if found violating the rules of Safe School Vehicle policy.