Increasing pollution a major concern for humanity: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that increasing pollution levels have become an issue of major concern for the entire humanity and plans should be made to save the environment.

The chief minister, who was speaking at the annual conference on the implementation of the district environment plan at Panchkula, said saving animal species from going extinct and conserving water is the need of the hour.

He said that ‘mera pani meri virasat yojana’ has been implemented in Haryana so that the coming generations do not get barren land. In order to promote crop diversification in place of paddy, an incentive of ₹ 7,000 per acre is being given to farmers.

He said that today, saving drinking water was also becoming a challenge. Plans were being made to reuse the treated water by setting up sewage treatment plants. Separate pipelines will ensure supply of drinking water and treated water for other household purposes, especially in cities, he said.

Addressing the function, NGT chairman justice Adarsh Kumar Goel spoke about the environmental protection initiatives of the state government. ENDS